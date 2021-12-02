ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, IA

Eastern Iowa Cancer Center to Host “Love Lights” Ceremony

By Eric Stone
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cancer sucks. Pardon my French, but it just does. We've all either been touched by it in our lives at some point or lost someone or far too many someones to it. For me, that includes my mother. Here in Eastern Iowa, I can tell you there is no better place...

kdat.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

A New Donut Shop Is Open For Business In Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls seems to be bustling with new restaurants and businesses over the past few months. A popular donut shop with a location in Waterloo is officially open for business. On Tuesday, November 30th, ICON Donuts opened a new storefront in Cedar Falls. News came out in a social media...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Childhood Iowa Home of Legendary Circus Family Destroyed by Fire

Part of everyone's childhood fun is attending the circus at some point, and one of the most famous circuses (circi?) to attend has always been the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus. According to USA Today, the circus shut down in 2017 after pleas from animal rights activists but a recent article says the event is revamping and returning in 2023.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Six of the Best Places to Check Out Holiday Lights in Iowa [PHOTOS]

If you're looking for some impressive light displays to enjoy with your family this holiday season, look no further!. Thanks to a recent article from the website Only in Your State, we discovered an incredible drive-thru holiday light display here in Eastern Iowa. It's called the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, and it's located at Midwest Old Threshers Campground in Mount Pleasant. According to the website, "visitors to the Festival of Lights will enjoy over 100 Holiday Lighted Displays from a gingerbread man, tractors, candy canes, and the holly old elf Santa Claus that fill a 1.6-mile route in the Midwest Old Threshers Campground." The annual display has been around since 2013 and attracts lots of visitors each year.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiawatha, IA
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Town Named Best Place To Retire In US

Even if you are a ways away from retiring, it's nice to know that the town you live in is the perfect place to enter this new stage of life. A list recently came out from AARP about the best places to live in the United States for retirees. These nine cities and towns are the "best places to live and retire" in the entire country.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Thursday in Iowa: The Sun Will Set at its Earliest Time in 2021

At 4:36 today the sun will set in Waterloo --- and will continue to set at 4:36 (albeit with a few micro-seconds difference) --- through December 14th. Finally, on December 15th, it will set at 4:37 and will continue to sink below the horizon later and later in the evening until June 20th when it sets at 8:50.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Waterloo Restaurant Has To Deal With This Dumb Thief

It's the most wonderful time of year here in the Cedar Valley. However, one Waterloo restaurant staff is dealing with a full on thieving Grinch. Rudy's Tacos in Waterloo has been a staple in the are for years. Located at 2401 Falls Avenue, the popular restaurant is currently dealing with a thief and is looking for some help in identifying them.
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Cancer#Home Care#Oldorf#The Cedar Rapids Gazette#Hospice Of Mercy
104.5 KDAT

Take a Magical Ride on Iowa’s Version of the Polar Express

There are all sorts of great holiday events you can take part in here in Iowa this month, but there's only one that will take you all the way to the "North Pole!" Every year, the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad offers Iowa families the chance to take a ride on the Santa Express. What's the Santa Express, you ask? Well, the official website reads:
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Hy-Vee To Close Cedar Rapids Store In A Matter Of Weeks

A decades old grocery store in Cedar Rapids will be closing its doors for good in early 2022. The Hy-Vee store at 279 Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids will be shutting down effective at 6 p.m. on January 9th, 2022. Hy-Vee aisle online orders will end on December 6th. That is according to a member of management with Hy-Vee and a press release that the company sent out earlier this afternoon.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
104.5 KDAT

New Marion Restaurant to Open on December 6

Marion is preparing for the doors to open for the first time at a new restaurant. It's been almost eight months since we first told you about a new restaurant opening in Marion. The short countdown to the opening of Barrel House is now on!. In a press release, Barrel...
MARION, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy