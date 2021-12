Rumours about Apple's putative AR headset have been going around since 2019. However, the project seems to have hit several snags along the way, as there is still no sign of it anywhere. The last time we heard, Apple was expected to unveil the AR headset at WWDC 2022. Now, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has doubled down on the claim and stated that we might not have to wait very long to see the hardware in action.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO