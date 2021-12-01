ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA Health Experts Explain What We Know (So Far) About COVID Variant

By Amie Knowles
Cover picture for the articleThere’s still lots to learn about the Omicron variant, but we break down the basics. CHARLOTTESVILLE—Just in time for the holidays, COVID-19 has another “gift.” But it’s the kind of gift we’d rather not receive. There’s a new COVID variant going around called Omicron, and the world’s bracing for another wave....

atlantanews.net

Worst ever Covid variant: What we know so far

Scientists have raised the alarm about the new B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant, first identified in Botswana, which has an ?extremely high number? of mutations that may drive new waves of infection. So how dangerous is it?. The World Health Organization (WHO) is gathering international experts on Friday to discuss the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Mechanics

What We Know About the Omicron Variant (So Far)

Scientists currently know little about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (coronavirus). Although officials have detected the variant in North America, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that cases are mostly concentrated in South Africa. More information will emerge rapidly in the "coming days and weeks,"...
SCIENCE
Coronavirus
Mother Jones

Here’s What We Know About the COVID-19 Omicron Strain So Far

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Yes, a new variant has emerged. On Friday, the WHO designated a fourth, possibly more transmissible “variant of concern”—B.1.1.529 or Omicron—after a steep increase in COVID-19 infections in South Africa. Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wbaltv.com

What we know so far: Hopkins virologist breaks down COVID-19 omicron variant

Omicron, the newest COVID-19 variant of concern, is quickly making its way around the world. No cases have been registered in the United States yet, but virologists said it's inevitable. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. There's still a lot unknown about...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Children, contagiousness, severity: What we know (and don’t know) about the Omicron COVID variant so far

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Omicron COVID-19 strain has spread to at least 32 countries, battered financial markets, and spread fear in public health officials since it was first detected a week ago and labeled a “mutation variant of serious concern” by the World Health Organization. But Omicron's effects and potency have largely remained a mystery.
KIDS
WebMD

Pfizer or Moderna: Which COVID Vaccine Is Better?

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Which coronavirus vaccine is best at beating COVID-19 -- Moderna or Pfizer?. New research hands that honor to Moderna: In what is billed as the first head-to-head comparison of the two shots, researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 440,000 U.S. veterans who received one of the two vaccines between early January 2021 and mid-May 2021. All were followed for 24 weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Freethink

How the new coronavirus variant was found and what we know so far

Hunting for variants requires a concerted effort. South Africa and the UK were the first big countries to implement nationwide genomic surveillance efforts for SARS-CoV-2 as early as April 2020. Variant hunting, as exciting as that sounds, is performed through whole genome sequencing of samples that have tested positive for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GoLocalProv

Heavily Mutated Fast-Moving New COVID Variant Omicron – What We Know So Far

In the past week, a new COVID variant has been characterized. Friday the World Health Organization (WHO) called a special meeting to discuss the problem. WHO has named the variant Omicron (also known as B.1.1.529), and designated it a Variant of Concern, the highest level of risk threat. Omicron is...
WORLD
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for cancer tweets

When Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared cancer and COVID-19 in a series of tweets Saturday arguing against virus prevention protocols, others pointed out that cancer is not contagious. “Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer,” said one of the Republican politician’s tweets. “Shutdowns,...
CANCER
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
SCIENCE

