Regina Daniels' sister, Destiny shades Regina as she reveals one mistake she can never make

By Moses O
thenetnaija.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegina Daniels' sister, Destiny has subtly thrown shades at her sister, Regina Daniels over her 'accuracy' in giving out money. Destiny Daniels...

www.thenetnaija.co

Comments / 0

purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
Regina Daniels
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
Daily Mail

Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle over 'bullying of Palace staff' just days before the royal wedding, Camilla pal Kirstie Allsopp claims

The Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle just days before the royal wedding over claims she had bullied staff, Kirstie Allsopp has claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, was said to have been left in tears after she 'lost control' during a row with her future sister-in-law, which stemmed over claims Meghan had been rude to Palace staff, television presenter Ms Allsopp told The Telegraph.
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
wonderwall.com

Kaley Cuoco's now-single ex and former 'Big Bang Theory' co-star reveals cute pet name for her on her birthday, more news

Kaley Cuoco's 'Big Bang Theory' ex sends love on her first birthday since Karl Cook split. On her first birthday since her split from husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco needed a little extra love from friends — and that's just what she got from pals including her ex and former "Big Bang Theory" costar, Johnny Galecki. On her 36th birthday on Nov. 30, Kaley, who announced her separation from Karl in September, shared on her Instagram Story, "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday," according to E! News. Later, the actress shared pics from her visit to see her horse for "some magical pony kisses" and thanked friends for sending her an "overwhelming" pile of love. "The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me," she wrote. The next day, Kaley's ex, Johnny, chimed in on the love chorus, sharing a photo of the two cozied up together. "Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks," he wrote, teasing her about being much older than she is. Kaley and Johnny dated from 2007 until 2009 after meeting on set. She and Karl announced their split in September.
TVShowsAce

Chris Combs Drops 100-Lbs. Without Weight Loss Surgery

Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman’s brother Chris Combs has managed to lose 100 pounds without the assistance of weight loss surgery. 1000-Lb. Sisters fans took to Reddit recently to call attention to how much weight Chris Combs has managed to lose in the past year. And, they pointed out Tammy and Amy’s brother was able to drop an impressive amount of weight without the assistance of weight loss surgery.
People

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Foxx Almost Changed Last Name So She Wouldn't 'Ride' on His 'Coattails'

Corinne Foxx admitted she once considered changing her last name to separate herself from dad Jamie Foxx's fame. The 27-year-old told TOGETHXR for the brand's "More Than a Name" series that she once felt the need to alter her name so as not to solely be known because of her Oscar-winning father. Jamie, 53, shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline. Corinne now executive produces the Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, in which Jamie also stars.
