Rutgers-Newark residence hall renamed in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A residence hall at the Rutgers University-Newark campus was renamed in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony also included remarks from Justice Ginsburg's daughter, Jane Ginsburg.

The 17-story building on Washington Street was formerly the university's law school.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg taught at the Rutgers Law School in Newark from 1963 to 1972.

Also attending the event were Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway, Mark Angelson, Chair of the Rutgers University Board of Governors; and Nancy Cantor, Chancellor of Rutgers University-Newark.

The celebration featured an afternoon symposium by the Women's Rights Law Reporter, where Ginsburg served as advisor.

