Machine Gun Kelly and his 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, are quite the duo! Fans can't get over the pair's cute moments at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, from Casie holding his award for favorite rock artist on the red carpet to their secret handshake right before he stepped on stage to accept his award. "tWINning 🖤," he captioned photos from the award's ceremony, including a zoom-in on his ring that said, "DAD."

