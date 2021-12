Craig Fitzpatrick has been named Vice President, Financial Consultant at Pathfinder Bank, according to Ronald G. Tascarella, First Vice President & Sales Manager. “Craig’s extensive knowledge of investments and his commitment to customer service have been instrumental in growing our investment services revenue since joining our team in 2010,” said Tascarella. “We are proud to acknowledge him with this promotion.”

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO