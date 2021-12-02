ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassena Hudgens is the new face of Fabletics' Velour line

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Hudgens has been unveiled as the face of Fabletics’ new Velour line. The ‘tick, tick… Boom’ star can be seen modelling the retro “vibe” altering collection - which is available now on the online retailer - she has and praised it for being “bold” but “comfortable”. The 32-year-old...

InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Brings Futuristic Flair to the Little Black Dress With Sheer Panels & Platform Sandals

Kate Beckinsale brought a futuristic flair to the little black dress in her latest Instagram post. The actress and model posed in a geometric cutout dress on Friday. The frock featured a corset-styled top with leather trim and belt as well as translucent mesh detail which ran across the bodice. The bottom of the gown boasted a short pleated skirt with layers. The dress also featured a sheer maxi skirt detail that ran down the back of her legs with an opaque trim and see-through center. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) She kept it simple...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Goes Graphic in Punk Rock Dress & Off-White Boots at Nordstrom’s ‘Legendary Christmas’ Party

Nicole Ari Parker took statement dressing to new heights — literally — at Nordstrom’s “A Legendary Christmas” party with John Legend. The event, held at the retailer’s flagship store in New York City, celebrated Legend’s newest Sperry collection. The special occasion also featured performances by Legend, as well as Shaina Shepherd and Questlove. Parker posed before the event in a black dress, which featured an asymmetric hem and sleeves. The “And Just Like That” star’s sleek number featured a mix of prints, including baroque swirls, florals plaid and checks. Her ensemble gained a dose of edge from sequined panels, a leather...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ok Magazine

It Girl Vanessa Hudgens Is The Face Of Fabletics' New Holiday Campaign Featuring The Best Velour Athleisure To Date — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Activewear brand Fabletics just kicked off their first ever lifestyle collection called VELOUR yesterday, December 1. And who...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
enstarz.com

Vanessa Hudgens said THIS to 'Annie Live!' Cast

Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens has given tips for Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Nicole Scherzinger, and little orphan Annie herself, Celina Smith, just days before the all-star cast takes the stage on Dec. 2. "I feel like the musical theater community is a community...
DRINKS
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Westside Gunn Shows Off Humongous Diamond Bracelet: "Biggest In The Game"

Griselda Records founder and rapper Westside Gunn continues to rep his love for fashion and art with his latest purchase. The rapper has long been known to be a fashion connoisseur and is always making moves to elevate his passion, such as when he opened his own art gallery in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Fox5 KVVU

Vanessa Hudgens to perform at Raiders game on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Singer/actress Vanessa Hudgens will perform the National Anthem before kickoff on Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Washington game at Allegiant Stadium. This will be the first time the "High School Musical" star performs at the stadium. Hudgens is no stranger to taking the stage in Vegas though. She...
NFL
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH

