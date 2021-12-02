ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Machine Gun Kelly hopes aliens will use his nail polishes one day

By Celebretainment
thehendersonnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly hopes his debut unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, will be used by aliens one day. The ‘my ex’s best friend’ star has revealed his genderless range - which is out now - is inspired by the God of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection, Cupid....

www.thehendersonnews.com

In Style

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Went on a Family Vacation With Their Kids in Greece

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly merged their families with a vacation to Greece. On Sunday, the couple were spotted on an adorable shopping excursion with their kids in the town of Thessaloniki. The actress brought her three sons — Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River — whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, the rapper was joined by his daughter Casie Colson Baker from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
illinoisnewsnow.com

Machine Gun Kelly wants to know “wtf is wrong with the Grammys”

Machine Gun Kelly is not happy with the Grammy nominations. Following Tuesday’s announcement of who will be competing for a gramophone trophy in 2022, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker tweeted, “wtf is wrong with the Grammys.”. Kelly was presumably reacting to his own lack of nominations for his 2020 album, Tickets...
CELEBRITIES
97 Rock

Machine Gun Kelly’s Grammys Snub Leaves Him With Just One Question

Machine Gun Kelly's hit rock crossover album Tickets to My Downfall received zero nominations for the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which were revealed this week to include several noms for AC/DC, Deftones and Foo Fighters in the rock categories. The snub left Kelly — the Travis Barker-aligned rapper-turned-rocker now...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Machine Gun Kelly’s Lips Are Sealed

What’s that saying? Bros before red carpet reporters? That seems to be the mantra Machine Gun Kelly is sticking to. Just look at how he sprinted when asked him about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s rumored relationship. On Sunday, MGK refrained from commenting on Pete and Kim K while walking...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Machine Gun Kelly and His Daughter, Casie, Always Have Fun on the Red Carpet — See Their Cutest Pics!

Machine Gun Kelly and his 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, are quite the duo! Fans can't get over the pair's cute moments at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, from Casie holding his award for favorite rock artist on the red carpet to their secret handshake right before he stepped on stage to accept his award. "tWINning 🖤," he captioned photos from the award's ceremony, including a zoom-in on his ring that said, "DAD."
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Machine Gun Kelly Is Not Happy About His Grammy Snub

Machine Gun Kelly is not happy about his Grammy snub. MGK, who won Top Rock Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and Favorite Rock Artist at the American Music Awards, tweeted, “wtf is wrong with the grammys,” on Tuesday (Nov. 23rd). Despite topping the Billboard top 200 charts with his...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Machine Gun Kelly Just Launched His Beauty Brand

Colson Baker–alias Machine Gun Kelly–has just joined the ranks of celebrities turned beauty moguls. After weeks of teasing a new project on a little-known Instagram account, Baker's first-ever foray into the beauty world has finally hit the market: UN/DN LAQR is a full line of genderless, punk nail polishes, all designed to stand out from the crowd in the chicest possible way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Laredo Morning Times

Watch Machine Gun Kelly Show Off His Auto-Tune Skills on ‘Fallon’

Machine Gun Kelly stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase his Auto-Tune abilities alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Fallon challenged the rapper to a game called Auto-Tune Up, where the pair livened up a series of boring things with the help of the vocal distortion program. In the clip, Machine Gun...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Machine Gun Kelly Is Pivoting to His Birth Name, Colson Baker

Some dude named Colson Baker appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night. Machine Gun Kelly is sometimes using his birth name nowadays, because “Nickelodeon and Disney don’t like ‘Machine Gun,’” he said. Machine Gun Colson did the interview wearing a Jennifer’s Body T-shirt, in honor of the most twisted fairly-tale romance in our lifetime. The interview really highlighted the way Kelly and Fallon are the same dude, separated by time. Like Looper but much less violent and with more beer-pong anecdotes. Firstly, they both know Cameron Crowe. Second, Baker mentioned that one of his favorite songs growing up was “Snowball Fight” off Fallon’s first album. Thirdly, Fallon enthused over how cool it was that Baker got to kick a door open in his new movie. He said that in college, he had a playlist of songs that would be good to kick doors open to. Number one was “Misty Mountain Hop” by Led Zeppelin. “Cool,” said MGK. Baker also told stories about injuring himself trying to impress Post Malone, gf Megan, and the Saturday Night Live viewing audience.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES

