Giants fans continue to wonder whether Daniel Jones can ever be the QB to lead the Giants to the Super Bowl. Many of you have already made up your minds. Our point of comparison is St. Eli Manning, who led us to the promised land twice against the big bad Patriots in thrilling fashion. Giants fans call for Eli to be admitted to the Hall of Fame, even though many experts, some of them with HOF votes, do not agree. (I personally think Eli is a HOFer, but not first ballot.)

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO