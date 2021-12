Maple Syrup is one of the Tree Saps in Stardew Valley that can be produced from a Tapper. Maple Syrup cannot be consumed but is used in a few useful recipes, such as the Maple Bar doughnut and Bee House. Players can also use Maple Syrup in the Community Center’s Chef’s Bundle and Exotic Foraging Bundle in the Crafts Room. It takes about 9 in-game days for Maple Syrup to generate from Tapper, but in Stardew Valley 1.5, players are able to produce the syrup twice as fast with the Heavy Tapper. Continue reading to learn more about how to make Maple Syrup in Stardew Valley.

