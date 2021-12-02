ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Caught on camera: DC police seek person they say tried to kill someone with a brick

By 7News Staff
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. police are asking for help identifying a person who they say committed an assault with intent to kill on Saturday in the 2200 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The assailant reportedly used a brick. At...

wset.com

