Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Doc tells you why it’s healthy to grow a beard!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article@dr.karanr Beard gang #beard #movember #menshealth #schoolwithdrkaran ♬ original sound – The Boyces. TikTok Dr. Karan Rangarjan, is a surgical doctor and lecturer at Sunderland...

Doctor claims growing a beard is better for men’s health

As they enter adulthood, every man is faced with a life altering question; should they grow a beard or not?. While some prefer the clean face look, others attempt to change their appearance with differing styles, shapes and sizes of beards. While every man is different, the question of whether to grow a beard or not is something that has been debated for years.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Mrsa#Sunderland University
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Behind Viral Videos
Celebrities
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

You Might Want To Throw Out This Spice, According To The FDA

'Tis the season for sugar, spice, and everything nice, but one spice in your cabinet might not be so nice if you or a loved one at your holiday gathering has a certain food allergy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement on Tuesday with an announcement from the Brooklyn, New York-based company Spice N' More Corp. The declaration stated that all "13-ounce (368 grams) containers of Salma Natural Curry Powder with Lot #H092021 and best by date 12/20/23" are being recalled due to the fact that a "peanut-containing product" was found in the spice container, which the packaging does not list. The recall also states that the product in question comes in a "clear plastic jar with UPC code 023913159115" and was distributed to supermarkets and grocery stores across the country. The "peanut-containing product" was discovered upon a routine inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.
BROOKLYN, NY
spring.org.uk

3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
DIETS
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
TODAY.com

'Was it alive???' See how a little girl smuggled her family pet to school

Lauren Scanlan, a mom of two living in Pennsylvania, was surprised when her 3-year-old daughter's school called her in the middle of the day. Peyton hadn't arrived alone that day, the school revealed. She had smuggled a family member in with her. "The director (of Peyton's school) called, wanting to...
ANIMALS

