ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Connectivity War

By Mark Leonard
realcleardefense.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany observers have long assumed that the future of geopolitics will be decided...

www.realcleardefense.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

How Would the U.S. Military Fight a War in Space?

We have a Space Force, but we’re still not sure how to fight space war. It’s 2021, and no one has ever fought a space war. Various countries (most recently Russia) have conducted technical tests of their ability to destroy objects in space. Several countries (including most notably the United States) have successfully integrated space assets into their warfighting, but this effort has been one-sided; no country has tried to deny another access to space. And yet, the United States has created a Space Force designed, at least in part, to ensure the endurance of US space dominance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

The Drums of War in Taiwan and Ukraine

The vastness of Eurasia is becoming bracketed by belligerence. On the western front, Russia has deployed a growing number of military units to the regions near its border with Ukraine, inviting a flurry of speculation about its motives. And in the east, China’s behavior vis-à-vis Taiwan has grown increasingly worrisome. A widely reported war-game study by a US think tank concludes that the United States would have “few credible options” were China to launch a sustained attack against the island.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Spy Planes Boost South China Sea Sorties

The U.S. military flew a record number of spy planes over the South China Sea in November, a Chinese think tank says, as tensions between the world’s two largest economies simmer. U.S. aircraft carried out 94 sorties last month, the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative said in a...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#The South China Sea#Sea Battle#Atoll#Taiwan Strait
Popular Mechanics

This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fudzilla

US space force claims there is a war going on in space

Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," US. Space Force's General David Thompson, the service's second in command, said last week that Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," such as electronic warfare jamming, temporarily blinding optics with lasers, and cyber-attacks, on US satellites "every day". A small Russian satellite...
MILITARY
The Independent

Solomon Islands politician wants diplomatic ties with Taiwan

The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week's no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month.Daniel Suidani, the premier of Malaita, said Friday he thinks the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values.Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead. Suidani said the switch was done without...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

An AK-47 on tracks: Why Russia built an astounding 83,500 T-54 tanks

After World War II, the Soviets were looking for a main battle tank to replace the heroic T-34 tank. Over the next 15 years, the Soviets built 83,500 T-54s, and some are still in service in other countries. Russia's T-54 Tank Was a Cold War Beast: After World War II,...
MILITARY
USNI News

Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Missile Target Spotted in Chinese Desert

A second suspected missile target in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carrier has been spotted in a rural Chinese desert, according to satellite photos obtained by USNI News. The site consists of a single aircraft carrier target, miles from the nearest town in the Xinjiang region, according to photos provided to USNI News by satellite imagery company Maxar. The carrier target is about 300 miles away from a larger suspected missile range in the Taklamakan Desert, first reported by USNI News on Sunday. The two sites share similar characteristics and are aligned on a map with the carriers facing the same direction – as if in a convoy. Like the first, this new target shares the same dimensions as a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

The U.S. Navy Wants More Aircraft Carriers

The U.S. Navy’s top officer in the Indo-Pacific region has asked for more aircraft carriers to deter China and Russia. Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, spoke to reporters at the end of a major multinational exercise in the Pacific Ocean. He called for more flattops to persuade America’s near-peer adversaries that “today is not the day to start a conflict,” according to the Wall Street Journal.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

To Deter China, Invest in Non-Strategic Nuclear Weapons

Escalation. It’s Indiana Jones pulling out a revolver in response to the whirling blades of the Arabian fighter. It’s also Russia or China employing ultra-low-yield theater nuclear weapons in conflict to stun the United States and our allies into submission to achieve ambitious strategic goals. Escalation is funny in a movie but deadly serious in real life.
MILITARY
AFP

Pentagon chief says China ops near Taiwan resemble 'rehearsals'

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that recent extensive Chinese military operations near Taiwan resembled "rehearsals" and he reaffirmed Washington's strong support for Taipei. President Joe Biden's Pentagon chief said the United States remained committed to supporting "Taiwan's ability to defend itself." In a speech devoted largely to an array of challenges posed by an increasingly confident China, he underlined Washington's "real differences" with Beijing. Austin was speaking at a national defense forum at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Time to Revise the Japan Coast Guard Act?

Japan must be ready to respond calmly and resolutely to crises in its territorial waters. It has become a regular occurrence for vessels of the China Coast Guard to intrude into the territorial sea around the Senkaku Islands (which China calls the Diaoyu), navigate in the contiguous zone, and approach and pursue Japanese fishing vessels. By the end of October 2021, CCG ships had navigated in the contiguous zone on 291 days in total, a similar pace to 2020 when 333 days were recorded that year, the most in any year. (The total was 291 days by end of October last year, as well.)
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia’s Growing Secret Submarine Fleet

Tensions between Washington and Moscow are rising with a marked increase in competition in the undersea domain, as Russia continues to invest in a fleet of specialized submarines. Russia is the only country with a fleet of special mission subs for seabed warfare and espionage and is expanding the capability....
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Playing Catchup to China's New Hypersonic Threat

WASHINGTON — China’s successful demonstration of a hypersonic glide vehicle — a weapon that is boosted to space, orbits the Earth and reenters the atmosphere before it strikes a target — is a “disruptive technology” designed to overmatch the U.S. military, Mike Griffin, former undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, said Nov. 30.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

China Eyes a Great Leap Past the Second Island Chain

Few in the U.S. pay much attention to goings-on in the South Pacific, but the regular outbreaks of vicious ethnic violence in the region merit wider notice. Time after time, frustrated native Pacific Islanders choose to lash out at Chinese expatriates, only to see China do little more than express irritation. Last month, after three days of rioting, native Pacific islanders left the Solomon Islands capital of Honoria in shambles, burning and looting many ethnic Chinese-owned businesses.
CHINA
realcleardefense.com

The Brain Is a Battlespace

“The most important six inches on the battlefield is between your ears.” – General James Mattis. Nothing could be more true today than this quip from the former U.S. Marine icon and former Secretary of Defense General James Mattis. In an age of pervasive information flows and global connectivity, our ability to process and validate information is vital to our national security. This raises an important issue in the current strategic competition between today’s great powers. The problem is two-fold; first, the United States and its partners and allies are under a relentless assault in the information sphere. Information is used as a weapon to weaken our resolve and confuse our responses. Second, it is an insidious assault below the headline horizon and thus not widely recognized or acknowledged by policymakers, let alone their constituents. To be more precise, the United States and its allies and partners—supporters of the liberal, rules-based world order—are under attack from determined authoritarian adversaries like China, Russia, and Salafist Jihadists that use information warfare intending to replace that world order with an alternative, authoritarian vision, and we are not defending ourselves.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

EU Maintaining Uneasy Maritime Relationship with China

When the European Union assesses China’s behavior in the South China Sea, the 27 nations see a threat to their security, but they also view Beijing as a partner to combat Indian Ocean pirates, the director general of its military staff said Thursday. Vice Adm. Hervé Bléjean said the EU...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy