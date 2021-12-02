EU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine

Lori Witzel, director of research for analytics and data management at TIBCO Software, explores the possible impact of the proposed EU legislation for AI on businesses. For data pros, rules, governance, and compliance aren’t new, but now that the dust is settling around GDPR, there’s something new and equally big on the horizon. The European Union announced its draft Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AIA), spearheaded by Europe Fit for the Digital Age, in April 2021. The goal of the commission leading the charge is to “turn Europe into the global hub for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI)” and, in partnership with member states, develop the first-ever legal AI framework.
