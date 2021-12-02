ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drug regulator said Thursday it has started a rolling...

www.timesdaily.com

Washington Post

The effort to contain the coronavirus with vaccines is about to get harder

It has been the case since the beginning of the year that there is a segment of the public unwilling to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It is also the case that most of those who have not yet received a dose of the vaccine are Republicans, as data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) has repeatedly made clear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
The Independent

Israel on ‘verge of state of emergency’ over new coronavirus variant

Israel is on the “verge of a state of emergency”, the country’s prime minister warned after a worrying new coronavirus variant was detected in at least three people.The Middle Eastern country on Friday imposed a travel ban covering most of Africa after detecting its first case of the Nu variant, also known as B1.1.529, in a traveller who had returned from Malawi.Scientists are concerned about the new variant, which could be more contagious than the Delta strain.The health ministry said the traveller and two other suspected cases, all of whom had been vaccinated, had been placed in isolation.“We are currently...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU Drug Regulator Approves First COVID Shot for 5-11-Year-Olds

The European Union drug regulator Thursday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as the region battles surging infections. The vaccine, which is called Comirnaty, will be given in two...
PHARMACEUTICALS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of the Pfizer Covid vaccine on 5- to 11-year-olds on Thursday, marking the first time the EU regulator has approved a Covid jab for use in young children. In a statement released by the EMA, the drug regulator stated that it has...
HEALTH
MyNorthwest.com

EU regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the continent.
WORLD
information-age.com

Global AI regulation? Possibly, and it’s starting in the EU

Lori Witzel, director of research for analytics and data management at TIBCO Software, explores the possible impact of the proposed EU legislation for AI on businesses. For data pros, rules, governance, and compliance aren’t new, but now that the dust is settling around GDPR, there’s something new and equally big on the horizon. The European Union announced its draft Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AIA), spearheaded by Europe Fit for the Digital Age, in April 2021. The goal of the commission leading the charge is to “turn Europe into the global hub for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI)” and, in partnership with member states, develop the first-ever legal AI framework.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Coronavirus: EU to block flights after Belgium new variant case

EU nations should impose an emergency flight ban on countries where a new coronavirus variant has been found, the European Commission has said, as Belgium confirmed a case. The variant, currently known as B.1.1.529, has also been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel. The World Health Organization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

The first cases of the Omicron variant identified around the world

London(CNN) Editor's note: The Omicron coronavirus variant has now been identified in dozens of countries globally and this story will no longer be updated. Follow the latest updates on the spread of the variant here. Nations around the world are racing to identify how many cases of the Omicron variant...
WORLD
95.5 FM WIFC

EU regulator begins real-time review of Valneva’s COVID-19 shot

(Reuters) – The European Union’s (EU) drug regulator said on Thursday it had started a rolling review of the protein-based COVID-19 vaccine from French biotech firm Valneva, weeks after the EU signed a deal with the company for supplies of the shot. The decision to start the real-time review was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

FDA aims for quick review of omicron vaccines and drugs

The Food and Drug Administration is laying the groundwork for the rapid review of Omicron-targeted vaccines and drugs if they turn out to be needed, according to people familiar with the matter. The agency, building on rules established earlier this year to assess shots and treatments, has been meeting with...
INDUSTRY
AFP

WHO says no Omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide

The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain's spread amid warnings that it could damage the global economic recovery. The United States and Australia became the latest countries to confirm locally transmitted cases of the variant, as Omicron infections pushed South Africa's total cases past three million. The World Health Organization has warned it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, whether it causes more severe illness and how effective treatments and vaccines are against it. "We're going to get the answers that everybody out there needs," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said.
WORLD
Times Daily

Senegal registers first case of coronavirus omicron variant

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has recorded its first case of the omicron variant, becoming the third West African nation to detect the new coronavirus variant after Nigeria and Ghana.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential to expand its global supplies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

Tunisia records its first case of the omicron variant

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia recorded its first case of the omicron variant Sunday after health authorities in the North African country said a man traveling in from Turkey tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC warns Americans to avoid much of Europe as new countries upgraded to ‘very high’ levels of Covid

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention added Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and the British Crown dependency of Guernsey to the highest level of travel health notification due to rising Covid-19.The new additions mean American tourists are being warned against travelling to large swathes of Europe.The State Department simultaneously issued a “do not travel” warning three of the new additions, with only Guernsey avoiding an added layer of travel advice.The Level 4 travel health notice indicates a country that reports more than 500 new Covid-19 infections per 28 days per 100,000 people.Iceland was added to the list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Austria Extends Its Full COVID Lockdown

Austria is one of the European countries reporting high numbers of COVID infections every day. The old continent has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and the nations are imposing restrictions and vaccinations as measures that the leaders hope to stop the spread of the virus. Austria even reimposed...
PUBLIC HEALTH

