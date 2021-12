Following lopsided losses to Pleasantville on Tuesday, the Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads will try their hands at Southeast Warren. The Saints will be the visiting team at Southeast Warren, as they are using the Warhawks Gym for their home games until the Melcher-Dallas Gym is ready for use. The girls have struggled offensively this season not hitting 20 points in either of their games while Southeast Warren has raced out to a 3-0 start with two of those wins over Bluegrass Conference teams Ankeny Christian and Mormon Trail. Tip off of the girls game is set for 6:00 with the boys to follow.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO