Prosecco Producer Carpenè Malvolti Showcases New Labels

Along with its luxe, bronzed VIP XO expression, Cognac Frapin has released a VSOP. Aged in Limousin oak barrels at the family’s estate, the spirit has a bouquet of dried flowers and subtle vanilla notes, leading to a rush of orange on the palate and a spicy cinnamon and pepper.
Oceanstate Wine & Spirits expanded its Cleveland Whiskey portfolio with three new offerings from the distillery in Cleveland, Ohio: new full-proof versions of Wheat Penny Bourbon and Underground Black Cherry Wood Bourbon and Magic Rabbit Chocolate and Peanut Butter Whiskey, billed as “an adult version of America’s favorite sweet treat like no other.” Oceanstate also welcomes a new line of German wines to their portfolio from the Hans Baer Winery, a family-owned and operated winery producing handcrafted red wine blends and red and white single varietal wines. The German wines, available in Riesling, Pinot Blanc and Pinot Noir, are sourced from Rheinhessen, Germany’s largest and most diverse wine growing region.
We are a nation swimming in prosecco, consuming around 500 million bottles a year of the much-loved Italian sparkler. We have prosecco teas, prosecco brunches and prosecco on tap in bars. We now even have prosecco spa days.It’s the go-to bottle for an enlivening aperitif, to buy in bulk for a party or just to make a night in with a takeaway feel a bit special: some of us will drink nothing else with our fish and chips. It works well with both canapés and more substantial dishes, particularly seafood. And it can be part of a mean cocktail.All this...
Louis Roederer is replacing its popular Brut Premier with a new multi-vintage cuvée: Louis Roederer Collection 242, available via MS Walker of Rhode Island. The idea of the perpetual reserve started in 2012, said the sparkling wine producer, and includes the same volume each of the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 vintages. “The idea is to mute the vintage, mute the variety, and just retain the soil expression of different vintages, aged reductively. Then we add 10% oak-aged reserve wines. The average time in oak is just four years, which explains why the wine is fruitier than it was after eight years in oak for the Brut Premier,” said Roederer’s Chef de Cave Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon. The Collection number represents the number of blends since the foundation of the house in 1776 and will eventually “allow Champagne lovers to choose their collection release according to their preferred degree of maturity—another advantage of the new approach,” he explained.
Michter’s celebrated its 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon to its distributor and importer network in November, distributed in Connecticut by Brescome Barton. Recently named “Most Admired American Whiskey” by UK-based Drinks International, Michter’s has a long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality and critical acclaim. Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon 2021 release is a 114.2 proof, 57.1% ABV offering. “I really enjoy this release because the barrels that our Master Distiller Dan McKee and our Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson selected for it are so layered and rich,” said Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco. Wilson commented, “This whiskey really showcases how thoughtful care and attention throughout the aging life can lead to an absolutely beautiful expression. Sipping it mirrors the experience of savoring a fine, decadent dessert.” This 2021 edition will mark the first release of Michter’s 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon since 2019.
Some of the best Napa Valley cabernet I’ve had in a long time comes from right here in Santa Barbara. The merits of Addendum, a high-end boutique label launched by the Fess Parker Winery team in 2014, hinge on its fruit sources. Fact is that the Los Olivos-based winery has forged relationships with some of the premier cabernet sauvignon vineyards in the Napa Valley, widely considered one of the top places on the planet for growing the famous red Bordeaux grape. Stagecoach Vineyard in Napa’s Atlas Peak AVA, for example, which is characterized by volcanic and clay loam soils; they’ve earmarked two blocks of cab planted in 1998 for the Addendum project.
Adam von Gootkin, Co-founder and CEO of Connecticut-based Highclere Castle Gin and Khalid Williams, Brand Ambassador and Mixologist, joined morning personalities Scot Haney and Kara Sundlund on WFSB-TV’s “Better Connecticut” for a segment to promote the Channel 3 Kids Camp Gala, hosted at the Fox Hopyard Golf Club in East Haddam on Nov. 13, of which Highclere Castle Gin is a sponsor. The “Downton Abbey”-inspired event featured dishes from around the world, a high-end specialty cocktail bar showcasing Highclere Castle Gin, as well as live music provided by the award-winning Cartells. An opportunity to bid on an exclusive tour of Highclere Castle, located in Newbury, England, home of the acclaimed PBS series “Downton Abbey,” was part of the fundraising event. Von Gootkin highlighted the gin brand’s inspiration and event, while Williams created two classic cocktails, a Gin & Tonic and the French 75, during the segment.
If there's one thing I love testing out more than sunscreen, it's probably trendy and unique drinks, specifically wine. Although I'm not a sommelier, I know that good wine is more than just a drink — it can set the whole vibe. A full-bodied red is perfect for winding down, and a rosé or something sparkling like a Prosecco brings people together for a fun time. There's a wine meant for every occasion and personality, whether you want to embrace your main-character moment, feel a little bit fancy, or get the party started. Vera Wang's Party ($25) does just that, and it's a vibe for the holidays.
Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
Nicole Ari Parker took statement dressing to new heights — literally — at Nordstrom’s “A Legendary Christmas” party with John Legend. The event, held at the retailer’s flagship store in New York City, celebrated Legend’s newest Sperry collection. The special occasion also featured performances by Legend, as well as Shaina Shepherd and Questlove.
Parker posed before the event in a black dress, which featured an asymmetric hem and sleeves. The “And Just Like That” star’s sleek number featured a mix of prints, including baroque swirls, florals plaid and checks. Her ensemble gained a dose of edge from sequined panels, a leather...
Some of the most iconic movie scenes in film history happened in Las Vegas and a new tour company is offering to take you there. 13 Action News' Amy Abdelsayed rides along with Las Vegas Movie Tours from the Las Vegas Strip to the Arts District.
A showcase for new Portuguese TV series aiming to attract international broadcasters and buyers, the first edition of ONSeries Lisboa, running Nov. 25-26, could hardly have come at a more opportune time. Over recent years Portugal has been renowned for either niche auteur films or high-energy telenovelas. But a new...
This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. This is The Greatest Show! Get ready as Entry Bar presents The Greatest Showman Bottomless Prosecco. Sing and dance along to all of your favourite musical hits during a screening of the award-winning film, such as Rewrite The Stars, This Is Me, A Million Dreams, The Other Side, Never Enough, and many more. Turn up dressed in your best circus inspired outfit and enjoy the bottomless processco as well as a tasty selection of canapés!
As college basketball season kicked off in November, Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Company partnered with UConn Athletics to launch a new beer, TwoConn Easy Ale. TwoConn Easy Ale was released in two phases: the first week of November to kick off the start of the Men’s and Women’s basketball seasons, in kegs available in Connecticut bars, restaurants and UConn athletic venues. Created by Two Roads Master Brewer, Phil Markowksi, the beer is inspired by golden ale. “It’s crisp and clean with a touch of sweetness and a kiss of hops for balance,” Markowski said in a statement. “We recognize that not every UConn fan is an IPA fanatic. With TwoConn Easy Ale, we have crafted something that is appealing to both craft and non-craft beer drinkers alike.” In February, Two Roads will release the ale in 12-oz. cans twelve-packs and 16-oz. four-packs, available at retailers throughout New England. UConn Athletics are sponsored throughout the season by West Haven-based Star Distributors, Inc., along with its portfolio brands: Two Roads Brewing Co., Coors Lite and Corona. UConn Athletics has captured 23 national championships across all sports, built state-of-the-art venues and facilities and established itself as one of the strongest and most recognized collegiate athletic programs in the country.
The second annual Espresso Martini Contest, orchestrated by Cocktail Wars Founder and Newport Bartender and Historian, John Begin, took place on Halloween day at Bar & Board Bistro in Newport. Area bartenders, including Alexis Ward, The Pub In Matunuck; Mitchell Swass, Breakwaters Cigar & Whiskey Lounge; John Edgell, Diego’s Newport; Jarrod Blanchette, Guisto and Sarah Fimple, Yagi Noodles, showcased their craft cocktail skills using Bully Boy Vodka from sponsor, Bully Boy Distillers of Boston, as the base spirit. The winning bartender was Jarrod Blanchette from Guisto, with his cocktail Peanut Butter Jelly Time, which featured Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and roasted Lambrusco grape-infused Bully Boy Vodka. The espresso martini win was the second year in a row for Guisto.
Wines by California’s The Prisoner Wine Company were highlighted during a pairing dinner at L’Escale Restaurant Bar in Greenwich on Oct. 27. Guests enjoyed a five-course meal prepared by Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer and the kitchen team at L’Escale, paired with 2020 Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc, 2019 The Prisoner Chardonnay, 2017 Thorn Merlot, 2018 The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 The Prisoner Red Blend. Based in Napa Valley, the award-winning The Prisoner Wine Company creates unique wines under the management of Director of Winemaking, Chrissy Wittman and her team, in coordination with more than 100 growers from northern California.
The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is featuring a new photography exhibit, highlighting the contributions made by women to the space industry. The Women in Aviation and Space History Exhibit showcases 35 images of accomplishments by women from the early days of aviation to space exploration. Executive Director for...
Grey Sail Brewing in Westerly marked its 10-year anniversary with a daylong celebration at its taproom. The company, founded by Jennifer and Alan Brinton, has been offering craft beer creations since 2011 and has seen its distribution footprint and production capacity grow each year, becoming a recognizable and popular Rhode Island brand. Located at 63 Canal Street, the brewery and taproom are housed in the historic 1920s Westerly Macaroni Factory. Beginning in April 2011, Grey Sail Brewing finished renovating the building for its use, brewing its first batch of Flagship Ale on 11/11/11, released two weeks later. Ten years later, fast-forward to November 11, 2021, Veterans Day, the anniversary event also recognized Grey Sail’s partnership with charitable nonprofit effort, Work Vessels for Veterans. Guests enjoyed food, games and beers like the popular Captain’s Daughter, Flying Jenny, Dave’s Coffee Stout, Little Sister and Pour Judgement among them. The team, who this past summer began to distill grain-to-glass craft spirits – and canned cocktails – under sister company name, South County Distillers (SCD), provided cocktails to celebrants, too, batched and on tap, including The Golden Apple.
Stance is expanding upon its fashion business with socks and accessories with a new Active Apparel label. The series of collections, which focuses on target wants and needs within specific lifestyles, swells beyond its original core products – socks, T-shirts and underwear – to offer an end-all approach to fashion. The introduction ushers in four new lifestyle collections: Shelter, Mercury, Men’s Performance, and Headwear.
Account Development Managers from Brescome Barton took a tour of the new RIPE Craft & Bar Juice facility in Wallingford on Nov. 4, led by RIPE’s management team. RIPE Craft & Bar Juice is a Connecticut-based brand which produces its cold-pressed juices and bar mixers locally, made from 100% traceable ingredients and free of preservatives, concentrates and fillers. The brand was founded in 2009 by friends Michel Boissy and Ryan Guimond. RIPE Craft Juice is available in seven flavors, including cranberry, orange, grapefruit, pomegranate, pineapple and apple. RIPE Bar Juice is available in seven classic cocktail blends, including Agave Margarita (Lime Sour), San Marzano Bloody Mary, Classic Lemon Sour, Agave Mojito, Bajan Punch, Classic Cosmopolitan and Cocktail Cranberry.
Comments / 0