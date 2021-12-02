ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler Heading Into The Weekend

By Chris Swaim
3 News Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill mild tonight as we drop back into the low 40s. Skies stay clear and we are back to sunshine for Friday. Cooler air then starts to blow in for Friday and the weekend, but won't bring any rain or snow....

