The COVID-19 vaccine campaign “Por Mi Familia” or For My Family has seen some success in overcoming vaccine barriers in its home state of Wisconsin. Spearheaded by the nonprofit advocacy organization Forward Latino, "Por Mi Familia" focuses on addressing myths about the vaccine in a bilingual and bicultural way. Campaign media features trusted individuals from Latino, Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities to help spread the word about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO