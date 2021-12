It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Craig Kenneth Kirchoff, age 62, on Nov. 21, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla. Craig was a loving husband, brother and a caring friend to all who knew him. He was a man that would help anyone in need and was always available to lend a hand but who usually preferred to use his quick wit to make you laugh while he watched you work.

