Police arrest Kansas man after stabbing sends victim to hospital

A texting driver was injured when the car he was driving rear-ended another in southwest Salina Thursday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Jason Hecht, 20, of Hesston, was southbound on Centennial Road near the intersection with Tony's Road when he stopped to make a turn. Hecht's 2013 Nissan was struck from behind by a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Timothy Balaun, 39, of Salina. Forrester said Balaun had been texting at the time of the crash. The accident occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. Thursday.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO