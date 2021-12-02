ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest Kansas man after stabbing sends victim to hospital

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police responded to home...

salinapost.com

Salina Post

Traffic stop leads to drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 2, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry for an alleged traffic infraction on 150th and Q.4 Road in rural Jackson County, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Through...
Salina Post

Kansas man dies after ejected in motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Thomas Sherwood Jackson II, 60, Fairview, Kansas was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 at 270th Road. The motorcycle traveled into the east ditch. Jackson was...
Salina Post

3 jailed in SW Kan. after attack, robbery on man who hired them

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a fight at the Quicker Market at 4005 E. US Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release. Multiple witnesses told police they observed a...
Salina Post

Arrest: Man killed outside Kan. restaurant where he worked

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the deadly shooting last month of another man outside a southeast Wichita restaurant. KAKE TV reports that 43-year-old Marshall Green Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of intentional second-degree murder in the Nov. 10 shooting death of 45-year-old Monzell Brocks.
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ashcraft, Shirley Evyln; 54; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Salina Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
Salina Post

Police: Suspect stole 12 foot Christmas tree from Kansas home

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft of Christmas decorations in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Ella Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 25-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole her...
Salina Post

$1,200 worth of vape cartridges stolen from Kansas Hempire

A business burglary late Wednesday night resulted in the loss of $1,200 worth of vape cartridges. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that an employee who showed up for work at Kansas Hempire, 1300 S. Santa Fe, Thursday morning found broken glass, vape cartridges, and a knife on the ground on the north side of the business. A window on the north side of the building had been broken out.
Salina Post

Stolen pickup found in Salina disguised with coat of house paint

A pickup reported stolen in Dickinson County Thursday was recovered early this morning in Salina...after it had received a coat of house paint. A Salina officer noticed the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado in the 400 block of N. Chicago Street shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. The officer found the pickup to be suspicious as it appeared to have been painted with blue house paint, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARLEY, WILLIAM EUGENE; 39; Manhattan. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: GARCIA,...
Public Safety
Salina Post

Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
Salina Post

Driver injured in two-vehicle wreck in central Salina Thursday

A Salina woman was injured when another vehicle ran a red light and struck her car Thursday afternoon. Jane St. John, 74, of Salina, was northbound on S. Front Street in a 1993 Mercury Topaz when a 2017 Honda Pilot driven by Lois Yost, 75, of Salina, that was westbound on E. Crawford Street, ran a red light and struck her car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Thursday.
Salina Post

Grainy video shows pickup being stolen in Gypsum

GYPSUM - The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a pickup in Gypsum early Thursday morning. Grainy surveillance video shows someone at 2:44 a.m. Thursday driving off in a white 2000 Ford F250 pickup with a big KU sticker in the rear window, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about convenience store burglary

On Thursday at 10:15 p.m., Salina Police officers responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store, 1619 W. Magnolia Road. On their arrival, officers found a shattered window and entry had been made into the store. An inventory of products revealed packs of various brands of cigarettes and cigarette lighters were taken. Between the products taken and the shattered window, the loss value is more than $1,900.
Salina Post

Car rear-ends another; texting driver injured, cited

A texting driver was injured when the car he was driving rear-ended another in southwest Salina Thursday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Jason Hecht, 20, of Hesston, was southbound on Centennial Road near the intersection with Tony's Road when he stopped to make a turn. Hecht's 2013 Nissan was struck from behind by a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Timothy Balaun, 39, of Salina. Forrester said Balaun had been texting at the time of the crash. The accident occurred at approximately 7:25 a.m. Thursday.
Salina Post

Jewish education center in Kansas City vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police continue to investigate vandalism at a Jewish community and educational center on the city's upscale Country Club Plaza. Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin said vandals who hit the Chabad on the Plaza Tuesday morning threw papers and books around, tore out electric wires and caused water damage throughout the building.
Salina Post

Kansas City house fire: 2 dead, firefighter injured

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two people died and one firefighter was injured in an early Friday morning house fire on the north end of Kansas City, officials said. A neighbor called 911 around 5:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from the house, and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home, officials said.
Salina Post

Fugitive parents of alleged Michigan school shooter captured

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in...
Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

