The Chi-Hi wrestling team has a number of lighter-weight wrestlers the Cardinals will be counting on to lead the way this winter. Fourth-year coach Steve Anderson is fortified in the lower weight classes with a number of grapplers who just missed out on advancing to sectionals a season ago. They will be counted on to set the tone for a program with an intriguing freshman class coming in, but one that does not have as many options in the heavier weights.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO