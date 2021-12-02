ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TD CEO sees 'bumpy' road ahead after earnings top estimates; CIBC hit by higher costs

By Nichola Saminather
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlKoL_0dC4UwRj00

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) sounded a cautious note about next year's outlook due to inflation and the end of stimulus measures after better-than-expected earnings, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) missed estimates due to higher expenses and loan-loss provisions.

Both banks also joined rivals in announcing share buybacks and raising dividends, after the financial regulator lifted restrictions on capital distributions last month. read more

TD, Canada's second-biggest bank, surprised with a 5-basis-point margin expansion in its U.S. retail business in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with the prior quarter. It also released C$123 million ($96 million) of reserves previously set aside to cover loan losses.

But its chief executive warned that meeting the bank's medium-term target of 7%-to-10% adjusted earnings-per-share growth would be challenging in 2022.

"While we have good momentum entering the year, the road ahead is likely to be bumpy," CEO Bharat Masrani said on an analyst call.

Executives pointed to a "complex" macroeconomic environment, characterized by high inflation as well as uncertainties over the economic trajectory and consumers' financial health as pandemic-related stimulus payments are withdrawn.

Loan-loss provision releases and trading activity, which helped earnings this year and are set to return to more normal levels, and revenue pressure from the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program's loan forgiveness will also be challenges, Masrani said.

While TD is keeping loan-loss allowances high to reflect those, it will look "very seriously" at any acquisition opportunities in Canadian financial services to use its excess capital, as "there are not many opportunities that present themselves," Masrani said.

CIBC, the country's fifth-largest bank, reported 10% revenue growth, but that was clouded by a 13% increase in expenses. It also took C$78 million of provisions, higher than expected, as a 36% jump in money set aside in its Canadian banking unit offset releases in other divisions.

The bank said it expects expense growth in fiscal 2022 to rise to the mid-single digits, but aims to deliver positive medium-term operating leverage, with revenue growth outpacing expense expansion.

"While we may have periods of negative operating leverage earlier in the year, we will target positive operating leverage across our business through the course of next year," Chief Financial Officer Hratch Panossian said on an analyst call.

DIVIDEND HIKES

TD shares closed up almost 5% at a record high of C$96.50 in Toronto, while CIBC fell 2.8% to C$137.28, a six-month low. The broader stock benchmark rose 1.45%.

TD said it would increase its dividend by 12.7%, and buy back up to 2.7% of outstanding shares.

CIBC will raise its dividend by 10.2% to C$1.61 per share and buy back up to 2.2% of stock, it said.

Canadian banks have faced pressures from low margins and higher variable compensation costs this quarter, as some of the earlier boost from their capital markets businesses and reserve releases receded. read more

But the hoped-for recovery in Canadian non-mortgage lending appears to be materializing, albeit at different rates.

Canadian credit card lending at both banks rose 3.1% from the prior quarter. TD's business lending grew 2.6% from the previous quarter, the same pace as mortgage growth. CIBC's corporate lending increased 0.85%, compared with a 3.4% increase in home loans.

TD reported that adjusted fourth-quarter net income rose to C$2.09 a share, beating the average analyst estimate of C$1.96.

CIBC's adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$3.37 per share, versus the expected C$3.53.

($1 = 1.2817 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by Sohini Podder and Mehnaz Yasmin; Editing by Jane Merriman and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

BMO ends Canadian bank results season with earnings beat, dividend boost

TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal (BMO) (BMO.TO) closed out Canadian banks' results season with better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, and announced the industry's biggest dividend increases and share buyback. Canada's fourth-largest lender said adjusted profit rose 38%from a year earlier, beating estimates on lower-than-expected loan-loss provisions and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

Dole shares down after earnings drop

Westlake Village-based Dole saw its stock fall 2.5% on Dec. 3 after the company revealed a big dip in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021-22. Dole, which is dually based in Westlake Village and Ireland and is one of the largest fruit and vegetable producers in the world, saw adjusted net income drop 88.1% from a year earlier, to $3.7 million, or 4 cents per share. The company attributed the decline to weak markets in the company’s fresh packed vegetables business and inflationary headwinds in its value-added salad segment.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.14% to $306.84 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.92% to 15,085.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $77.49 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cibc#Td Bank#Bank Of Canada#Td Ceo#Toronto Dominion Bank
etfdailynews.com

Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Kirkland's Stock Nosedives On Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Q4 Outlook

Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 2% year-on-year, to $143.63 million, missing the analyst consensus of $146.21 million. Comparable sales decreased 0.7%. The gross profit margin contracted 140 basis points Y/Y to 34.7%. The operating margin was 6.3%, and operating income for the quarter fell...
STOCKS
Reuters

Canada's CIBC misses profit estimates as costs climb, TD beats

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) (CM.TO) posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as expenses and retail banking bad debt provisions rose, while bigger rival Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) beat expectations. Both banks joined rivals in announcing share buybacks and raising dividends, which they are now...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

WEC Energy boosts dividend, to push the implied yield even further above its peer group

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. announced Thursday plans to raise its quarterly dividend by 7.4%, to 72.75 cents a share from 67.75 cents, in the first quarter of 2022. The Milwaukee-based utility company's stock rallied 1.8% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.26%, which compares with the current yield for the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF of 2.94% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. Separately, WEC introduced 2022 earnings per share guidance of $4.29 to $4.33, which surrounds the current FactSet consensus of $4.30. The stock has slipped 3.0% year to date, while the utilities ETF has gained 7.2% and the S&P 500 has rallied 21.9%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

DocuSign Stock Plunges As Billings, Revenue Guidance Miss Expectations

DocuSign stock plunged after its October-quarter billings fell short of expectations and revenue guidance for DOCU stock missed estimates. San Francisco-based DocuSign (DOCU) reported third-quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday. Demand for its products surged during the early part of the coronavirus outbreak but many businesses are resuming in-person meetings.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Genesco Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

Genesco Inc (NYSE: GCO) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 25% year-on-year, to $600.55 million, beating the analyst consensus of $575.57 million. Same-store sales increased 25% versus last year. Overall sales were up 20% at Journeys, up 33% at Schuh, up 69% at Johnston & Murphy, and up 6% at...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
247wallst.com

Stock Market Very Vulnerable Now: This Sector Is Safe and Pays Big Dividends

The ELK Utility Operations segment consists of natural gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Maryland. The Wholesale Energy Operations segment includes the activities of South Jersey Resources Group and South Jersey Exploration. The Retail Electric Operations segment consists of electricity acquisition and transportation to commercial, industrial and residential customers.
STOCKS
Forbes

Is Abercrombie & Fitch Stock A Buy Post Q3 Results?

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) recently reported its Q3 report, wherein revenues and earnings both were above our estimates. The company surpassed expectations on the top and bottom lines in its Q3 earnings with reported revenues of $905 million, up 10% year-over-year (y-o-y), and EPS of 77 cents, up 17% y-o-y. It should be noted that the company’s revenues still grew 5% compared to the pre-pandemic quarter, suggesting that the retailer’s brands continue to resonate with the customers. To add to this, ANF’s digital sales also rose 8% y-o-y to make up 46% of the company’s top line at present.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mpamag.com

Bank of Montreal announces Q4 results

Rounding off the Q4 earnings announcements of the Big Six, BMO Financial Group reported net income of $2.159 billion or $3.23 per share during the quarter ending Oct. 31. Adjusted net income stood at $2.226 billion or $3.33 per share, fuelled by “strong, consistent financial performance,” the bank said. “We...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Toronto index turns negative as pot producers weigh

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index erased early gains to trade lower on Friday, mirroring the mood on Wall Street, as losses in pot producers eclipsed firmer energy stocks and gains in Bank of Montreal after it reported upbeat earnings. At 10:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT), the Toronto...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy