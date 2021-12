Dan Agger admits some regret after Liverpool blocked him from joining Barcelona. An offer from Barca arrived in 2013, but the Reds refused to do business with the Catalans. Agger told Bold: "Yes, I am (sorry), because if I had changed, I would have played for many more years. I had at least played four / five more years maybe. But I can not use it for anything now. I can easily look back on it and think it was some s***, but I can not change it. So there is no need to spend time on it.

