Sabel Harris challenging Brianne Nadeau for D.C. Council seat

D.C.'s Ward 5, one of the fastest-growing areas of Washington, sometimes seems split between old and new. A sprawling ward spanning Northeast Washington and a small segment of Northwest, Ward 5 includes time-honored landmarks such as the National Arboretum, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Gallaudet University, as well as most of the city’s industrial zones and facilities such as the trash-dumping station. Deluxe new apartment complexes have sprung up in recent years, abutting neighborhoods contending with crime and poverty. Well-heeled city newcomers have flocked to Ward 5 — while thousands of former residents, many Black, have moved out and others struggle to hold on to their homes.

ELECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO