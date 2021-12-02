ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Sabel Harris challenging Brianne Nadeau for D.C. Council seat

By Julie Zauzmer Weil
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabel Harris, a newcomer to D.C. politics who won her first election less than a year ago, plans to announce her candidacy Thursday for a bigger job: the Ward 1 seat on the D.C. Council. Harris, 32, who works in marketing, said she became involved in local politics because...

