ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Study: Lack of Knowledge May Hinder Autonomy

By Liz Kim
kingsvillerecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmakers are diligently developing autonomous-vehicle technology, with the end goal being fully self-driving cars. However, according to a new study by J.D. Power, the pace at which they are...

www.kingsvillerecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande gets US$260m demand, warns of non-payment

BENGALURU (Dec 3): China Evergrande has got a demand under a US$260 million guarantee obligation, the company said on Friday, adding it may be unable to repay due to a liquidity crisis that has gripped China's property sector. Repayment dates under certain other agreements may be pulled forward if it...
ECONOMY
automotive-fleet.com

Toyota Recalls Over 227,000 Camry Vehicles for Brake Issue

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling an estimated 227,490 2018-2019 Camry vehicles because the vane cap inside the vacuum pump may break. This scenario can cause the pump to fail, which could result in a sudden loss of braking assist. Any unexpected loss in braking assist can be...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hinder#Self Driving Cars#Mci#Adas
Autoblog

Best used SUVs and crossovers for $10,000 or less

Chances are, if you're an American, what you really want to park in your driveway is a rugged-looking but carlike crossover or SUV. The utility vehicle segment has taken off over the last few decades to the point where some automakers, including massive ones like Ford, have abandoned sedans and hatchbacks in favor of a bevy of variously sized SUVs and trucklets. Not everybody is in a position to spend $45,000 on a brand-new SUV, but the good news is that there are plenty of nice options on the used market, even at the budget price of around $10,000.
BUYING CARS
L.A. Weekly

New Study: Pot in Blood May Not Correlate with Impairment

New research from the University of Sydney indicates that blood and oral fluid THC concentrations are relatively poor or inconsistent indicators of cannabis-induced impairment. While there have been efforts in recent years to find something similar to a breathalyzer test to negate fears about cannabis users behind the wheel, the...
HEALTH
Credit Union Times

Consumers Lack Understanding of Real-Time Payments: Study

Getting paid and paying others in real-time is a benefit that consumers want in their lives. But they may not fully understand what real-time payments are, how they work or who actually offers them, according to a new white paper produced by Javelin Strategy & Research and commissioned by the Brookfield, Wis.-based core processor and fintech Fiserv.
BROOKFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
kingsvillerecord.com

Debunking insurance myths

(BPT) - When it comes to insurance, there are several myths that continue to persist, like the myth that red cars are more expensive to insure. That’s false, by the way. Car color has no impact on insurance premiums. Instead, factors like your driving history, annual mileage driven, the cost of your vehicle, and other things will affect how much your insurance will cost.
ECONOMY
kingsvillerecord.com

Inside Nissan's Nearly $18 Billion EV Investment

Nissan Motor Company has revealed its plans for the next decade, including a significant shift toward electrification, deepening its proprietary technologies, and expanding global operations. The automaker says it will invest 2 trillion yen (nearly $18B U.S. dollars) over the next five years to achieve its goals. The announcement occurred...
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Jeep Recalls Nearly 100,000 New Models Over Airbag Software Issue

New Jeep owners are going to have to bring their new vehicles back to dealers already for a recall involving a software issue that can disable the vehicle’s airbags. According to Autoblog, it affects nearly 100,000 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models. The bulk of that number belongs to Grand Cherokee Ls, of which near 88,000 are affected.
CARS
kingsvillerecord.com

Polestar's First Electric SUV Coming in 2022

Polestar will launch a new all-electric performance SUV called the Polestar 3 in 2022. The new electric vehicle (EV) will be the brand's first SUV and the company's first EV built in the United States. Polestar hasn't offered many details about the upcoming 3 but just released a teaser photo of the EV—still wearing camouflage. Polestar says that the 3 will be one of the most "climate-responsible cars ever made" and that it will offer autonomous highway driving.
CARS
kingsvillerecord.com

Volvo's Sales Up in 2021, Thanks to EVs

Despite the challenges of building and selling new vehicles during a pandemic, Volvo Cars (Volvo) sales have grown 8.8 percent in the first eleven months of 2021, compared to 2020. The total number of vehicles sold by Volvo this year is 634,257, which positions the automaker to increase its sales for the entire calendar year versus 2020.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy