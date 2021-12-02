Study: Lack of Knowledge May Hinder Autonomy

Chances are, if you're an American, what you really want to park in your driveway is a rugged-looking but carlike crossover or SUV. The utility vehicle segment has taken off over the last few decades to the point where some automakers, including massive ones like Ford, have abandoned sedans and hatchbacks in favor of a bevy of variously sized SUVs and trucklets. Not everybody is in a position to spend $45,000 on a brand-new SUV, but the good news is that there are plenty of nice options on the used market, even at the budget price of around $10,000.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO