Stop by the Mockingbird Branch Library and join us for an afternoon holiday movie for the entire family to enjoy. At this session we’ll be watching 1992s “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens. In this film, Ebenezer Scrooge, miser extraordinaire, is held accountable for his dastardly ways during night-time visitations by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Preset, and Future...along with the entire Muppets gang in tow. This film is rated G and has a run time of 1 hour and 25 minutes. Feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks to enjoy.

1 DAY AGO