Politics

EU sues France, Portugal and three others over EU arrest warrant law

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said it had opened infringement proceedings against France, Malta, Latvia, Portugal and Slovakia as a result of their incomplete...

Washington Examiner

Biden damages trans-Atlantic security, showing subservience to Germany

Embarrassed by its kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine , ransomware , energy blackmail , America's nuclear posture , and even in low Earth orbit , the Biden administration is resorting to increasingly hysterical defenses of its Russia strategy. Take the comments by a senior administration official, on Wednesday, who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY
WEKU

A discomfort with Western liberalism is growing in Eastern Europe

BUDAPEST, Hungary — When President Biden greets scores of nations at his virtual "Summit for Democracy" this coming week, one member of the Western alliance won't be there. Hungary, on the Eastern edge of the European Union, was not invited. Washington and EU leaders in Brussels have repeatedly accused the...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle Covid surge

Germany will impose sweeping curbs on people not vaccinated against Covid-19 to combat the latest surge in cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after meeting regional leaders. "Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops. The outgoing chancellor also spoke out in favour of compulsory vaccinations, which parliament is due to vote on soon. "Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination," she said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
redlakenationnews.com

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

VIENNA - Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday, a...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 states to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
lonelyplanet.com

France will require non-EU travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test

With the Omicron variant spreading in Europe and around the world, France is updating its rules for travel, requiring that travelers from outside the European Union (EU) to present a negative test before entering the country. The new rule will apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers, and must be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Indo-Pacific a Priority for France's EU Presidency, Foreign Minister Says

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The Indo-Pacific region will be a priority for France when it takes the presidency of the European Union next year, its foreign minister said on Wednesday during a visit to Indonesia. Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France wants to be the "go-between" of Indo-Pacific and European countries...
POLITICS
The Independent

Taiwan, Slovakia hold talks as island firms ties with Europe

Senior officials from the Slovak Republic are in Taiwan for talks on deepening ties with the island in the highest-level visit by the EU-member country since it opened a representative office in Taiwan in 2003. The visit by the delegation, which began Sunday, follows a mission last month by members of the European Parliament to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China It comes amid growing support for the island democracy, which China says is part of its territory and could be annexed by force if necessary. “The fact that we are here today despite the...
ECONOMY
Columbian

Lukashenko assails EU over migrant crisis

MOSCOW — The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Monday sharply criticized the European Union for its refusal to hold talks on the influx of migrants on the country’s border with Poland. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko urged Germany to accommodate about 2,000 migrants who had remained on the border with Poland...
POLITICS
Ozarks First.com

Portugal becomes fourth EU country to stop using coal plants

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Environmental activists are welcoming the end of electricity generation from coal in Portugal, though they said Monday the possible conversion of the country’s last coal-fired power plant into one that burns wood pellets would be a step in the wrong direction. The Pego plant located 150...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hot96.com

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over

PARIS/WARSAW (Reuters) – France assured Poland of European Union support in its stand-off with Belarus on Wednesday, but reminded Warsaw it needed to resolve a row with the bloc over its values and the rule of law. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met French President Emmanuel Macron as part of...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

EU sets deadline for UK to resolve France fishing row

London [UK], November 25 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Britain received a stern warning from the European Union Wednesday to resolve the issue of licenses sought by French fishers by December 10. The fishers complain about the post-Brexit requirements being too onerous. Environment and Fishing Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius raised the demand in a meeting...
ECONOMY
sacramentosun.com

France wants EU help in handling UK

The European Union should take measures against the UK in case the dialogue on fishing rights between Paris and London brings ?no fruits? by the December 10 deadline, French minister Clement Beaune said. Admitting that "there are tensions and difficulties, and it is normal," Secretary of State for European Affairs...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

France sees chance of compromise with Germany on EU fiscal rules

PARIS (Reuters) – France will be able to reach a compromise with the new German government to update the European Union’s fiscal rules to face economic challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. The EU launched a review of its fiscal rule book...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK migration deal will have to be agreed with entire EU, insists France

Boris Johnson’s hopes of striking a deal with France on the Channel crossings crisis took a further blow as Paris insisted that migration rule changes would have to be agreed between the UK and the EU.Emmanuel Macron’s government has rejected British proposals, and home secretary Priti Patel was excluded from Sunday’s meeting between European ministers on tackling people-smuggling operations.French interior minister Gerald Darmanin ruled out the idea of a speedy bilateral agreement following the emergency summit, saying new arrangements would have to be discussed in Brussels.Mr Darmanin insisted that a “new framework of work with Britain on immigration which...
POLITICS
investing.com

EU sues Romania for failure to comply with EU clean air legislation

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Commission said it was suing Romania for failing to comply with EU rules both on industrial pollution and on the need to adopt an air pollution programme. "In the first case, Romania has not ensured that three industrial plants operate with a valid permit under...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Guernsey issues 40 EU fishing licences amid France row

Guernsey on Wednesday issued fishing licences to 40 European Union boats, in the latest move over post-Brexit access rights that has seen Paris and London at loggerheads and blockades threatened.  France is angry that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters after Brexit.
AGRICULTURE

