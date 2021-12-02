Episode 273 - Featuring eShop Roundup

The concept of taking something that is meant to be cute and heartwarming and twisting it into something disturbing and downright messed up is not exactly new; we’ve seen it dozens of times with properties like Alice in Wonderland for example. Likewise, Amanita Design is not a new player in the adventure game scene, with a pedigree of releasing games like the Samorost trilogy, Machinarium, and Botanicula. Their bread and butter is surreal, hand drawn imagery, but as far as I know they have never gone in the direction of taking their content into the realm of horror. That is until Happy Game, Amanita’s most recent release. A game who’s opening warning screen makes sure to immediately tell you that, despite what the title says, it is not in any way a happy game.
Comments / 0