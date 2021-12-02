ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 273 - Featuring eShop Roundup

It's the start of the holiday season and we figured what better time than now for the triumphant return of the eShop Roundup! But before we get there we got games, some of which being Death's Door, Clockwork Aquario, Pokemon and more!. Balex "The Axe" Bulafi tried to get...

Latest Nintendo Switch eShop charts

The latest Nintendo Switch eShop charts have arrived, and as expected, there's a new No.1 this week and it is none other than the recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. The eShop charts count it as two separate entries so it is Pokemon Brilliant Diamond at No.1 and Pokemon Shining Pearl at No.2. Despite issues, it seems that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition was a popular digital purchase on Switch as the game holds at No.4. On the Download-only games charts it was the stellar Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic at No.1 followed by the popular spy multiplayer game, Among Us at No.2. Check out the Nintendo eShop charts for 21st November, 2021 down below.
Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Digging Into eShop December 13

The perfect (?) game for those holiday travels. Yacht Club Games is not afraid to drop things in December, and we received another example of that today. Preorders have now opened for Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, the Wario's Woods-styled puzzle game / dungeon crawler set in the Shovel Knight universe. The game is slated for release on December 13.
Nintendo's Latest Indie World Newsletter Highlights Some Great eShop Picks For The Holidays

If you're looking to fill up your Switch's storage with some delightful indie hits to play over the holidays, Nintendo has you covered. The company has published the latest issue of its 'Inside Indie World' newsletter, offering up some holiday season gift ideas for your friends, family, or even yourself. As well as highlighting some of the eShop's best digital games, the newsletter also includes a couple of features that talk about game development and spotlight specific titles – such as DigixArt with Road 96, and Lienzo with Aztech Forgotten Gods.
Happy Game (Switch) Review

The concept of taking something that is meant to be cute and heartwarming and twisting it into something disturbing and downright messed up is not exactly new; we've seen it dozens of times with properties like Alice in Wonderland for example. Likewise, Amanita Design is not a new player in the adventure game scene, with a pedigree of releasing games like the Samorost trilogy, Machinarium, and Botanicula. Their bread and butter is surreal, hand drawn imagery, but as far as I know they have never gone in the direction of taking their content into the realm of horror. That is until Happy Game, Amanita's most recent release. A game who's opening warning screen makes sure to immediately tell you that, despite what the title says, it is not in any way a happy game.
The eShop Gems Of The Year: 2021 Edition | All Things Nintendo

As we approach the end of 2021, every podcast and major outlet is starting to reflect on the best the year had to offer. This week, Brian invites Game Informer associate editor Jill Grodt to talk about the best indie games that came to Switch over the course of 2021. The pair runs down a ton of indie games you can find on the eShop, giving you a wide variety of titles to help you potentially find something new that you might have missed earlier in the year.
eShop Selects

Yet another month of very decent Switch eShop releases has flown on by, so it's time once again to bring out the trusty Nintendo Life eShop Selects!. These awards aim to celebrate the best of Nintendo's digital store, giving some love and attention to the games that could so easily be missed in the Switch's ever-growing library.
Episode 749: All My Homies Hate Pinsir

He still doesn't have an evolution, because he isn't worth it. We're back after a one week break, and we generated a lot of New Business. Gui and Greg give a dual update on Shin Megami Tensei V. Guillaume really loves this game, and has put over 20 hours in, and Greg is right behind. Gui dares to call this the best place for a newbie to the series to get their feet wet, so prospective neophytes to the series should listen up. Guillaume also gives an update on Pikmin Bloom, and an apology for his lack of pictures of park signs. Jon and James also give a dual update on the advanced couponing that is Black Friday gaming sales. This year its all about the gift cards and the digital sales. Jon has impressions of Returnal and the remake of Demon Souls, both on PS5. James has impressions of Lost Judgment, and advice on how he really "stuck it to the man" with Sega's new pricing models.
Warner Bros. Games Holly Jolly Sale Now Live On Switch eShop

Nintendo Switch owners can now grab a few sweet deals from Warner Bros. Games. The publisher is now hosting a 'Holly Jolly' eShop sale for three of its Switch titles, until 20 December 2021 (11:59pm PT). In particular, the sale will offer discounts of up to 80% on various titles, some of which are bundled with all of their DLC!
Americas eShop Update: DEEEER Simulator, Little Bug

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – Take on the role of your average, everyday deer and use your stretchy neck, your stabby horns and everything a deer has in its arsenal to tear through the city. Frolic and play with the other animals or decimate the city till there's nothing left in this "slow-life town destruction game."
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (Switch) Review

A fantastic RPG that has some ruin of its own to worry about. I'll get this out of the way right now: I've never played League of Legends. But with Ruined King and its sister game Hextech Mayhem releasing just after the League of Legends Netflix show Arcane (as well as being followed up by the first trailer for the League of Legends fighting game), it's clear that Riot Games is trying to reach a wider audience with their flagship property. With that in mind (as well as the fact that this is the first piece of the League franchise to release on Switch), I'm certain that many people playing Ruined King will also be unfamiliar with the world and characters of Runeterra, and I'm happy to say that there is a lot here for existing fans and newcomers alike. Unfortunately there's also one very big issue that makes this unique spin-off fall short and ultimately disappoint.
The Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch eShop Sales

Hello, friends. It's that time of the year again. The most magical of times, when over a thousand Nintendo Switch games get discounts on the eShop that make them very hard to resist. Unless you're enormously wealthy, you're going to have to make some hard choices. We here at TouchArcade Towers have decided to help you out with your purchasing decisions by presenting what we think are the twenty best pick-ups to grab from this enormous Cyber Deals event. A curated list for you to dig through and take into consideration, in lieu of our usual approach of listing everything from A-Z. These are in no particular order, naturally. Let's get to the Black Friday eShop sales!
Nintendo eShop Black Friday Cyber Deals games list is live and massive

Nintendo has announced that its Black Friday Cyber Deals have begun for 2021, offering sales on a massive selection of Switch eShop games. Nintendo PR has provided a list of featured Switch games below and their sale discounts for Black Friday Cyber Deals, but the truth is that's just the tip of the iceberg: Ubisoft, Capcom, Electronic Arts (EA), Sega / Atlus, Konami, and even Jackbox Games are all offering great eShop sales on a huge number of digital games, big and small. This is the major digital sale Nintendo Switch owners have been waiting for, and it's on through 11:59 p.m. PT on November 30.
