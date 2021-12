After nearly three years, Meghan Markle's legal battle against the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday is officially over. On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in London ruled in the Duchess of Sussex's favor in her privacy and copyright case against Associated Newspapers after they published sections of a personal letter she wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle following her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. The court's decision means that the case will not proceed to trial and Meghan will receive financial damages and a public apology from the newspaper group.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO