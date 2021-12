Amazon and EA will be giving away free PC games and content through Amazon’s Prime Gaming program for the next few months, so it may be time to check in on the gaming service if you’ve forgotten that it comes included with Prime. This month, Prime subscribers will be able to get a free Origin code for the surprisingly decent remaster of 2010’s Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, and Amazon says that four more of EA’s “most popular titles” will be coming in 2022 (though given the starting game, it may be worth keeping your expectations in check).

