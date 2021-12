Users have reported a Spotify “Offline Sync not working” error which renders them unable to play their music playlists without being connected to the internet, which is the whole point of the offline sync function. In this case, users attempting to use the download function to create an offline music playlist and sync files for use just hit a wall and Spotify won’t let them. Here’s how to fix the Spotify not syncing offline function.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO