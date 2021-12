A kit lens is great for getting to know your DSLR. But what about when you want to level up your photo game? What lens do you need to get started in family photography?. When I transitioned to shooting for paying clients, I did a lot of research on what lens I should buy. From the beginning of my DSLR journey I had stuck with my two kit lenses: The Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens, and the Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III lens. These served me well: I learned how to use my DSLR for action shots, in the dark, for landscapes and for portraits.

