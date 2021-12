Federal Reserve Chair Powell changed his language about inflation to “more persistent” from “transitory” when speaking with lawmakers last week. He noted that the currently elevated inflation rate is likely to “linger well into next year.” There are a few themes at play with this pivot from the Fed. First, November consumer inflation (CPI) is likely to reach its highest level since the 7.1% year-over-year rise in 1982 if the consensus estimates of a 6.7% rate prove correct this week. Second, Powell is in the process of re-confirmation, and this allows him to show some action on inflation before the confirmation hearing.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO