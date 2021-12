The first platform you link to Epic will become your primary profile in Fall Guys going forward, so choose carefully if you’ve got PS4 and PC progress. Today not only marks the beginning of Season 6 in Fall Guys, with vacuum tubes befitting a hamster cage and 360-degree seesaws to contend with, but also the start of cross-platform progression. By linking an Epic Games account, you can chip away at the Fame Path and wrack up crowns (or at least crown shards) on PC or PlayStation 4 and retain those rewards across both platforms. That said, a quick cautionary heads-up is in order.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO