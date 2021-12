To help answer questions around the situation which faces us now cases of the latest Covid variant omicron cases have arrived in the UK an expert in virology held an ask me anything event with The Independent. Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, answered questions live on this article for those who are registered with The Independent. Dr Griffin spent time addressing the risk the new variant poses, how we can better protect ourselves, how positive the future looks for the situation in the UK and whether we are set to be met with a never-ending...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO