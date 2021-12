The Bladen County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 5:30 PM, for the purpose of discussing and taking action on items regarding the Tar Heel School Construction Project. The meeting will be open to the public. The location of the meeting will be the Bladen County Schools District Office. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will also be broadcast virtually. A hyperlink will be activated prior to the meeting to allow the public to listen to the meeting virtually.

