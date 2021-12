The 'Vestinda' investment automation platform is an intuitive solution for those seeking out a way to invest their money with more tact and leverage the experience of seasoned market experts. The platform works by creating an ecosystem for investors and experts along with brokers as well as exchanges to help everyone involved build their wealth in a transparent manner that benefits everyone. The platform is focused on ease of access and use, which will enable anyone to get started without the need to have a license or ample experience in the market.

