CokernutX is known as one of the best alternative Appstore for IOS a.k.a iPhone and iPads. Its popularity is so high because of its revoking–free nature and tons of amazing features that it provides to users worldwide. Even though it is currently really new in the market currently, it has already earned about 2 million+ users worldwide. In these few years, a lot of other app installers have been released to try to provide some features somehow similar to Cydia (Cydia is a graphical user interface of APT for iOS.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO