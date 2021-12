By Amaya Gayle Gregory I don’t know about you — I never do. No one but you does, no matter what they say — but I was not conditioned to say no. I was conditioned to say anything other than no, regardless of the circumstance. My time upon the spiritual path only upped the ante. [...] The post Your Authentic No appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.

4 DAYS AGO