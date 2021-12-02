Two men charged with murder of cyclist who vanished during charity bike ride four years ago

Two men have been charged with the murder of a charity cyclist who disappeared in Scotland four years ago.

Tony Parsons, from Tillicoultry, was last seen during a charity bike ride in September 2017 outside Bridge of Orchy hotel in Argyll and Bute , Scotland.

His body was found over three years later in a remote area of ground close to a local farm on January 12 2021. In April, his funeral was finally able to take place and his family said that they still needed answers to the “many questions” surrounding his death.

Alexander McKellar and Robert McKellar, both aged 29-years-old, were arrested and charged in connection with Mr Parson’s death, Police Scotland announced on Thursday. At Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday afternoon, Alexander McKellar was formally charged with conspiracy to murder, murder, causing serious injury to another person by driving, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Robert McKellar was also charged with conspiracy to murder, murder, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Neither of the men entered pleas at court and will be kept in custody by police.

Mr Parsons, who was 63 when he went missing, was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy hotel at around 11.30pm on 29 September, 2017. He had caught the train to Fort William that day so that he could cycle the 104-mile journey home to Tillicoultry for charity.

Police with air support, volunteers and local mountain rescue teams all searched the area after his disappearance but could not find Mr Parsons.

His family paid their respects to the former Navy petty office at his funeral in April. In a statement issued through police at the time, his son Mike said: “As we come together as a family today to celebrate my dad’s life and to say our final goodbyes, we hope we can begin to come to terms with his death.

“We still need answers to many questions surrounding my dad’s death. I would ask anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information to please speak to the police and help us get the answers and closure we need.”

Detective Inspector John McFall of Police Scotland’s major investigations team said on Thursday: “I would like to offer my thanks to the local community for all their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”