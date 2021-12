The 2021-2022 Scholarship Recipients are Ki’Janne’ Alfred and Lila Uzell. Noble Samuel was a Ranger in Virgin Islands National Park, and the scholarship in his name is endowed by anonymous donors inspired by a man who generously shared his love for the Park with passion and humility. Friends of Virgin Islands National Park is happy to announce that there will be two recipients of the Scholarship available to St. John youth attending college this year. Ki’Janne’ Alfred and Lila Uzell will each receive an award of $5,000.

