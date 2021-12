About a year ago, Castle & Key Distillery released their first whiskey – Restoration Rye. This year they have released more of this rye whiskey –Batches Two and Three. Both are good, but a little different. Matt and I sat down to taste these whiskeys and we thought the Batch Two was more complex and interesting, but Batch Three might make a better Manhattan cocktail. We look forward to the next release of Restoration Rye, which should be four year old rye whiskey. On a side note, Castle & Key will be releasing their first Bourbon next spring.

