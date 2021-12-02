ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narrowing an IPO loophole may be Beijing’s latest effort to wean firms off foreign capital—even if it sacrifices future growth

By Clay Chandler
Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On Wednesday, China's securities regulator poured cold water on a Bloomberg scoop that Beijing plans to close a decades-old legal loophole used by hundreds of Chinese tech companies to sell billions of dollars worth of stock...

