Investing.com -- More details emerged about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in South Africa, and they're not encouraging. Stocks are set to open lower accordingly. The U.S. labour market report is likely to show another strong rise in employment last month. Didi Global confirmed it plans to delist from New York, potentially starting a broader exodus of Chinese-based companies. Grab ADRs steady after a dismal market debut. And oil rebounds sharply as OPEC and Russia keep their finger hovering over the 'pause' button with regard to future output hikes. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, 3rd December.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO