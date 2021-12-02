ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erdogan picks low-rates champion as finance minister as Turkish lira skids

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan appointed a strong supporter of his low interest rate drive as minister of treasury and finance on Thursday, replacing the last top official seen to favour orthodox policy in a government gripped by a currency meltdown. Nureddin Nebati was appointed after his predecessor...

Turkish lira in historic 15% crash after Erdogan stokes fire sale

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's lira nosedived more than 15% on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent rate cuts and vowed to win his "economic war of independence", despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course. The lira tumbled as far as 13.45 to the dollar, plumbing record lows for...
Erdogan orders probe into Turkish lira’s slump – Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has ordered an investigation into possible currency manipulation after the lira fell sharply to record lows against the dollar this week, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday. It said Erdogan had tasked the State Supervisory Council, an auditing agency which reports to...
Turkish lira sinks 6% as Erdogan defends weak currency as competitive

The Turkish lira sank to new depths against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after President Tayyip Erdogan vowed his country would win an "economic war of indepedence." The lira fell to as low as 12.47 against the dollar, before pulling back to 12.08, a 6.2% drop. On Monday, Erdogan reportedly framed Turkey's weak currency as competitive, saying it would usher in jobs and growth. "We see the games being played on the exchange rate and interest rates. We came out of every struggle we entered honorably by taking a strong stance. With the help of Allah and the support of our nation, we will emerge from this economic war of independence with victory," he said. The lira has tumbled 63% so far this year, as Erdogan has pressured the central bank to keep cutting rates and the country's inflation rate officially hovers around 20%, though independent economists see it as more than double that. Turkey's central bank last week cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 15%, bringing cuts since September to a total of 400 basis points.
Turkish lira plunges as Erdogan speech sparks latest selloff

Emerging markets are on watch after the Turkish lira suffered one of its worst days since a currency crisis in August 2018. The freefall was prompted by comments from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who praised a third consecutive monthly interest rate cut and asserted that his country was fighting an "economic war of independence." Erdogan believes in an unorthodox approach that higher rates cause inflation, rather than prevent it, but despite the beliefs the annual figure reached nearly 20% in October.
Turkish Lira Crashes To An ‘Insane’ Historic Low After President Erdogan Declared ‘Full-Scale War’ On Crypto

Pardon the Oxymoron but it looks like Turkey’s president’s displaced relationship with cryptocurrencies may have come home to roost. While Turkey’s leader might have resentment towards cryptocurrencies, it faces an even bigger problem according to Bluebay Asset Management’s Timothy Ash. “Insane where the lira is, but it’s a reflection of the insane monetary policy settings Turkey is currently operating under,” he tells CNBC.
Lira Weakens Past 12 Per Dollar After Erdogan Defends Low Rates

(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira tumbled to a record low on Tuesday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended his pursuit of lower interest rates to boost economic growth and job creation. The currency fell past 12 per dollar and was trading 5.6% lower at 12.0580 per greenback as...
Turkish lira seesaws as cenbank intervenes, Erdogan speaks

ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A sharply fluctuating Turkish lira flirted with record lows on Wednesday as the central bank said it had intervened to prop up the currency, while President Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his determination to stick with steep rate cuts. The emerging market currency logged its second worst...
EXPLAINER: Turkey's currency is crashing. What's the impact?

Turkey’s beleaguered currency has been plunging to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar and the euro in recent months as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presses ahead with a widely criticized effort to cut interest rates despite surging consumer prices.As a result, families are struggling to buy food and other goods and the Turkish lira has lost around 40% of its value since the start of the year, becoming one of the world's worst-performing currencies.Here is a closer look at the Turkish currency crisis and its impact on a country with eye-popping inflation:WHAT IS GOING ON?Turkey’s Central Bank has cut...
Davos Is Making The Central Bank Case For Gold

A few months ago, I talked about the upcoming changes to the way adoption of Basel III’s new bank reserve rules would alter the gold market. In short my conclusion was similar to that of Alistair MacLeod’s and others, that Basel III should collapse the egregious manipulation of the gold market through the use of using futures and unallocated gold as bank reserves.
Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
