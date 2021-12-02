ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

China fines social media firm Douban for 'unlawful' release of information

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Thursday it had summoned and fined social media company Douban over unlawful release of information, as Beijing steps up efforts to control and "clean up" the...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Cac#Chinese
Washington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this looks set to change due to actions by both countries, with implications for Wall Street and for Chinese companies, which accounted for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion-plus equity market as of mid-2021.
STOCKS
Reuters

Canada Goose draws fresh fire in China for return policies

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canadian winterwear producer Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)has run into controversy in China due to a dispute over its return policies, with a city consumer watchdog calling it into meetings and other groups accusing it of "bullying" customers. The latest furore against the premium down...
ECONOMY
AFP

French concern about Chinese Alibaba cloud for Paris 2024

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group's role as a "worldwide partner" of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has sparked a behind-the-scenes battle to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data. "There is a fight," Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) said earlier, before adding that it was "complicated". "We are battling away and explaining that for security reasons, including personal data, this is not possible," he added, declining to give more details. Alibaba, a symbol of China's success in the digital economy but now in the sights of the Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC's 13 "worldwide partners".
WORLD
GreenwichTime

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — China's dominant ride-hailing service, Didi Global Inc., said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its share trading to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi gave no explanation, but China's leaders increasingly fret about...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

Wuhan Culture and Tourism Administration Increased Social Media Presence to Create a Rich and Vivid Image of Wuhan and China

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wuhan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Since 2017, Wuhan Culture and Tourism Administration has been expanding its media outreach and increasing the international influence of Wuhan cultural tourism brand. In order to completely demonstrate the charm of Wuhan, Wuhan Culture and Tourism Administration recently decided to reach out to global audiences by harnessing the power of top social media platforms. Taking advantage of new global social media platforms and exploring culture and tourism content that demonstrates international style, the administration will continue to tell China's stories, and create a rich, diverse and vivid Wuhan cultural tourism brand image.
CHINA
CMSWire

5 Ways China Is Trying to Unaddict Kids From Social Media

Social media apps are changing quickly in China. A Chinese government push to limit app addiction — especially among kids — has sparked some major modifications from the country’s leading players. Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, has been particularly aggressive, with blackout hours, built-in breaks, and time limits now standard on its app.
WORLD
Axios

U.S. and EU signal "converging" views on China

The U.S. and the European Union are adopting "increasingly convergent" views on the threat posed by the Chinese government, according to senior Biden administration officials, deepening a trend that could tilt the scales in an era of great power competition. Why it matters: European leaders were initially wary of President...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China Deepens Informal Alliance With Russia

SAN FRANCISCO - China and Russia have strengthened their political, economic and military relations this year, despite their uneasy history in the past, as both countries say they resent what they call growing pressure from the West. So far this year, the two have held a series of military exercises...
POLITICS
luxurylaunches.com

No more pouting with Birkin bags in Bentleys – In a move to maintain core socialist values, China has banned celebrities from showing off their wealth on social media.

Suppose you’re a celebrity in china who just bought a limited-edition Rolex, a Bentley, or a 20-carat diamond, you better keep the euphoria to yourself. Not only will you be breaking new rules, but you will also be opposing core socialist values. The Cyberspace Administration of China has prohibited celebrity and fan-club accounts from showing off wealth and extravagant pleasure. According to the administration, China is a massive populace with a deep-running craze for their celebrities, and this is a cause for scandals and social disorder. The rules extend further to banning stars from spreading rumors, publishing false or private information, and provoking fan groups to “verbally attack each other, ” which makes complete sense to maintain decorum in any country.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

Reaction to Didi Global's plans to delist from New York

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to ride-hailing giant Didi Global's (DIDI.N) decision to delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security. Didi ran afoul of Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with its...
BUSINESS
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy