Astronauts Getting Ready for Spacewalk Live on NASA TV

By Mark Garcia
NASA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA Television coverage of today’s spacewalk with NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron is now underway and is also available on the NASA app and the agency’s website. The crew members of Expedition 66 are preparing to go outside the International Space Station for a spacewalk expected to...

blogs.nasa.gov

