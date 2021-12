“We wanted the album to be very extreme,” U2 guitarist the Edge told Redbeard of 1991’s Achtung Baby. “We didn’t want it to sound in any way safe.”. While the Irish quartet’s seventh LP eventually became yet another blockbuster, spawning a crop of hit singles and going eight-times platinum, that experimentation — that endless reactionary quest for a new sound — nearly halted the momentum of an all-time great rock band. And no song better captures that struggle than “Mysterious Ways,” the most drastic of their sonic departures.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO