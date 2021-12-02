ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GSK says tests indicate antibody drug works against Omicron

By Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) -Laboratory analysis of the antibody-based COVID-19 therapy GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is developing with U.S. partner Vir has indicated the drug is effective against the new Omicron variant, the British drugmaker said on Thursday. A GSK statement said that lab tests and a study on hamsters have demonstrated the sotrovimab...

